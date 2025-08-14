'Peacemaker' S02: Release date, plot, cast, how to watch

New characters join the fray

Fan favorites Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee are all back.

New faces like Frank Grillo and Sol Rodriguez are joining the squad, while Tim Meadows joins the cast as A.R.G.US agent Langston Fleury.

This season's big twist? Rick Flag Sr. shows up seeking revenge for his son's death, plus Peacemaker is shown being interviewed for the Justice Gang—so keep an eye out for fresh characters like Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion).