'Peacemaker' S02: Release date, plot, cast, how to watch
After three years, Peacemaker is back with Season 2, dropping on August 21, 2025.
John Cena returns as the not-so-typical hero Chris Smith, and you can stream it in India on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium.
Expect even wilder action this time—six new villains are joining the chaos.
New characters join the fray
Fan favorites Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee are all back.
New faces like Frank Grillo and Sol Rodriguez are joining the squad, while Tim Meadows joins the cast as A.R.G.US agent Langston Fleury.
This season's big twist? Rick Flag Sr. shows up seeking revenge for his son's death, plus Peacemaker is shown being interviewed for the Justice Gang—so keep an eye out for fresh characters like Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion).