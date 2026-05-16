'Peddi': Chiranjeevi gushes about son's film, leaks dialogue

Trailer revelation

'No matter how much you imagine...'

Chiranjeevi took to X to express his excitement over the "pure power-packed" trailer of Peddi. He wrote, "No matter how much you imagine... this trailer will exceed all expectations. Emotion... Elevation... Madness... everything is on the next level." In his excitement, he also revealed a dialogue from the trailer: "Meerandaroo Nenu Aadani Anukuntunnaru... Nenu Poradanu Sir," which reportedly roughly translates to: "You all think I merely played... but I actually fought a battle, sir."