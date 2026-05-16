'Peddi': Chiranjeevi gushes about son's film, leaks dialogue
What's the story
Telugu cinema icon Chiranjeevi has once again unintentionally leaked crucial details about his son Ram Charan's upcoming film, Peddi. The actor, known for his habit of revealing important information during speeches and interviews (popularly termed 'Chiru Leaks'), shared his excitement after watching the trailer of Peddi. In the process, he also revealed one of its dialogues.
Trailer revelation
'No matter how much you imagine...'
Chiranjeevi took to X to express his excitement over the "pure power-packed" trailer of Peddi. He wrote, "No matter how much you imagine... this trailer will exceed all expectations. Emotion... Elevation... Madness... everything is on the next level." In his excitement, he also revealed a dialogue from the trailer: "Meerandaroo Nenu Aadani Anukuntunnaru... Nenu Poradanu Sir," which reportedly roughly translates to: "You all think I merely played... but I actually fought a battle, sir."
Twitter Post
See Chiranjeevi's post here
#PeddiTrailer చూసాను!! 🔥— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 16, 2026
Just… WOW 🤗🤗🤗
3 నిమిషాలు…
PURE FIREPOWER PACKED TRAILER!! ✨
చరణ్… బుచ్చి… రెహమాన్…
ఒక్కొక్కరు తమ బెస్ట్ ఇచ్చారు… కలిసి మాత్రం రఫ్ఫాడించేశారు! 🫡
ఎంత ఊహించుకున్నా… దాన్ని మించి ఉంటుంది ఈ ట్రైలర్.
Emotion… Elevation… Madness… అన్నీ next…
Upcoming releases
More about the film
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Charan as a wrestler. The movie's trailer will be launched on May 18 in Mumbai, while the film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 4. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu, and Shivarajkumar, among others.