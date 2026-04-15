'Peddi' delayed to June as makers finish scenes and song
Entertainment
Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has been postponed again, this time to June.
It was originally set for March and then April, but the makers shared on Instagram that fans will have to wait a bit longer while they finish up a few key scenes and a song.
'Peddi' most parts shot Charan recovered
Most of the film's main parts are already shot, though Charan had a brief pause after a minor injury above his eye (he bounced back quickly).
Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor are both set for the upcoming song shoot.
The team is now focused on wrapping things up for a summer release.