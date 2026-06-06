'Peddi' director responds to backlash over Janhvi's scenes

Controversial scenes

What exactly drew ire from audiences

The film's romance track came under fire for how it introduced Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. Her introduction scene featured a lingering camera focus on her body without showing her face. This was followed by a courtship where Charan's character openly states he will touch Achiyyamma without her consent and does so. Despite being slapped by her, he tells her that assault is his way of expressing love, and she readily forgives him. Viewers have criticized Sana for objectifying and hyper-sexualizing Kapoor.