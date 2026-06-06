'Peddi' director responds to backlash over Janhvi's scenes
What's the story
Buchi Babu Sana, the director of the Telugu film Peddi, has admitted that certain scenes in his movie did not resonate well with audiences. The film stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. In an interview with SCREEN, Sana confessed he was surprised by the negative response to Kapoor's character. "I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences," he said.
Director's reflection
We'll be more careful, make better representations: Sana
Sana said this experience will influence his future writing of female characters. "The idea was to showcase a playful romance story between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, we'll be more careful and make better representations." Peddi is a sports drama set in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, revolving around nameless villages and their fight for identity.
Controversial scenes
What exactly drew ire from audiences
The film's romance track came under fire for how it introduced Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. Her introduction scene featured a lingering camera focus on her body without showing her face. This was followed by a courtship where Charan's character openly states he will touch Achiyyamma without her consent and does so. Despite being slapped by her, he tells her that assault is his way of expressing love, and she readily forgives him. Viewers have criticized Sana for objectifying and hyper-sexualizing Kapoor.
Past controversy
Controversy surrounding female characters in Sana's previous films
The controversy surrounding Peddi is not an isolated incident. Sana's debut film, Uppena, which was released in 2021 and won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu, also featured a controversial portrayal of a young female character. The film's framing of the hero's obsessive pursuit of Krithi Shetty's character drew backlash, but it was eventually overshadowed by the movie's success. In Kapoor's case, though, the criticism has been steadily rising.