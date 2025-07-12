'Peddi': Glimpse of Shivarajkumar's character revealed

'Peddi' has an ensemble cast

Peddi isn't holding back on talent. Alongside Charan and Shivarajkumar, you'll see Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu.

Music comes from none other than AR Rahman.

If you caught the Peddi First Shot teaser earlier this year, you already know to expect some high-energy action scenes from Charan—especially after his recent buzz in Game Changer.