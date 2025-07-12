Next Article
'Peddi': Glimpse of Shivarajkumar's character revealed
Big update for movie fans: Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar's role in the much-awaited Telugu film Peddi just dropped, right on his birthday.
He'll play Gournaidu, and the first look—shared by Vriddhi Cinemas—has already got fans talking.
The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, with Ram Charan leading the cast, and it's set to hit theaters worldwide on March 27, 2026.
'Peddi' has an ensemble cast
Peddi isn't holding back on talent. Alongside Charan and Shivarajkumar, you'll see Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu.
Music comes from none other than AR Rahman.
If you caught the Peddi First Shot teaser earlier this year, you already know to expect some high-energy action scenes from Charan—especially after his recent buzz in Game Changer.