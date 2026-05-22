'Peddi': 'Hellallallo' teaser out, song to launch with live concert

The trailer of Peddi, set in Vijayanagaram, Andhra Pradesh , introduces Charan as a talented sportsman who excels in every sport he plays. From cricket and kushti to running, Peddi is the pride of his district, using his sporting talent to carve a better future for himself. The film promises a blend of sports drama, action, romance, and strong star power.

Film details

Charan's role and upcoming projects

In Peddi, Kapoor plays Achiyyamma, Charan's love interest. The trailer also teases the many obstacles and social barriers standing between Peddi and the success he dreams of. What follows is his journey of overcoming these challenges and fighting his way to the top. After Peddi, Charan will reunite with Sukumar for his next project, tentatively titled RC17.