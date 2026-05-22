'Peddi': 'Hellallallo' teaser out, song to launch with live concert
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Peddi have released a promo clip for its song Hellallallo. The clip features lead actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor with a special appearance by Shruti Haasan. A grand launch event for Hellallallo will be held in Bhopal, with Charan and Kapoor set to attend alongside director Buchi Babu Sana. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will perform live at the event. The full track will be released on Saturday, May 23.
Film overview
Here's what 'Peddi' is all about
The trailer of Peddi, set in Vijayanagaram, Andhra Pradesh, introduces Charan as a talented sportsman who excels in every sport he plays. From cricket and kushti to running, Peddi is the pride of his district, using his sporting talent to carve a better future for himself. The film promises a blend of sports drama, action, romance, and strong star power.
Film details
Charan's role and upcoming projects
In Peddi, Kapoor plays Achiyyamma, Charan's love interest. The trailer also teases the many obstacles and social barriers standing between Peddi and the success he dreams of. What follows is his journey of overcoming these challenges and fighting his way to the top. After Peddi, Charan will reunite with Sukumar for his next project, tentatively titled RC17.