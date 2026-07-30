Ram Charan's 'Peddi' Hindi version out on Netflix
What's the story
The Hindi version of the blockbuster film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has finally been released on Netflix. The film was initially released on OTT in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on July 9 but skipped the Hindi release. However, it is now available in all these languages, including Hindi.
Film synopsis
Cast and crew of the film
Peddi tells the story of a cricketer who plays for any team that pays him.
His life changes when he meets Appalasuri, a villager seeking official recognition for his village from the Indian government.
The film features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Ravi Kishan, Boman Irani, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu, among others.
It is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.
Controversy
Controversy surrounding 'Peddi'
After its theatrical release, Peddi faced criticism for allegedly objectifying Kapoor's character.
The backlash forced the makers to modify the controversial scenes.
Sana said in a statement, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character."
"If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize."
On-set injury
Charan's injury during filming
During the filming of Peddi, Charan suffered an eye injury that required eight stitches.
His father and actor Chiranjeevi revealed at the film's success party that Charan could have lost his eye had it been a little lower.
Despite this setback, Charan continued to work hard on his role in the film.