Ram Charan's 'Peddi' Hindi version out on Netflix

Peddi tells the story of a cricketer who plays for any team that pays him.

His life changes when he meets Appalasuri, a villager seeking official recognition for his village from the Indian government.

The film features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Ravi Kishan, Boman Irani, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu, among others.

It is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.