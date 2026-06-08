'Don't troll': Jagapathi Babu defends Janhvi amid 'Peddi' row
What's the story
Actor Jagapathi Babu has defended his Peddi co-star Janhvi Kapoor amid the ongoing controversy over her portrayal in the film. The Ram Charan-starrer has faced criticism for allegedly objectifying women through its camera work, dialogues, and romantic scenes between Charan and Kapoor. In response to the backlash, Babu urged people to show empathy toward Kapoor and not to troll her.
Statement
Babu's comments on trolling actors
Babu told Eenadu, "Artistes should not be trolled over creative decisions in a film. The poor girl simply did what the director asked her to do. Sometimes things misfire, and that can happen." "In this matter, I support Janhvi Kapoor. She should not be targeted personally. People should not troll her and cause her mental distress."
Filmmaker's response
Director Buchi Babu Sana has apologized
Amid the growing backlash, Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana recently addressed the criticism and issued a public apology. He also confirmed that the scenes that drew objections from viewers would be edited. In a statement shared on social media, he wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected."
Director's assurance
We have heard the feedback: Sana
Sana further assured audiences that the team had listened to the concerns being raised and would make the necessary changes. He added, "We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously." "Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values."
Actor's silence
More about 'Peddi'
Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in Peddi, has not yet responded to the controversy surrounding her role. The film, set in the 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, follows a lower-caste villager named Peddi (Charan) who turns to wrestling to win recognition and dignity for his community. Released on June 4, it has earned over ₹200cr at the global box office.