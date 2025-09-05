'Peddi' shoot is on at full swing: Ram Charan

Update on film's progress

The makers recently shared that their "key craftsmen" are working round the clock to keep things moving.

Charan mentioned that about 30% of filming is done so far and described Peddi as "Peddi will have a larger canvas and greater emotional depth than Rangasthalam."

The first look—showing Charan in a fierce new avatar—has already got fans buzzing for more updates as the release date gets closer.