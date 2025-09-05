Next Article
'Peddi' shoot is on at full swing: Ram Charan
Ram Charan's next big film, Peddi, has officially crossed the halfway mark in production.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring Shiva Rajkumar and Janhvi Kapoor alongside Charan, the movie is set for a global release on March 27, 2026.
The team is keeping things on track by shooting and editing at the same time.
Update on film's progress
The makers recently shared that their "key craftsmen" are working round the clock to keep things moving.
Charan mentioned that about 30% of filming is done so far and described Peddi as "Peddi will have a larger canvas and greater emotional depth than Rangasthalam."
The first look—showing Charan in a fierce new avatar—has already got fans buzzing for more updates as the release date gets closer.