'House': Behind-the-scenes secrets fans never knew

We all remember how House, captivated audiences with its unique blend of medical drama and complex character development. While many fans know the main plotlines and characters of the show, there are certain lesser-known facts that even the most dedicated viewers probably missed. Today, we look at some of these insights into the show's intriguing behind-the-scenes details and creative decisions.

#1 Hugh Laurie's accent mastery Hugh Laurie, who played Dr. Gregory House, is actually British, but he did a convincing job of playing an American doctor. His American accent was so perfect that many crew members were shocked to learn he wasn't American. Laurie's commitment to keeping his accent on set kept him in character the whole time he was filming.

#2 The iconic Cane's evolution Initially, Dr. House's cane was just a plain wooden stick, but as the series progressed, it evolved into much more fashionable ones, with fancy designs. However, it wasn't just about the looks; it reflected how much deeper House's character had gotten and how much he had grown. Each new cane design contributed to his character's depth, making it an iconic part of HouseHouse.

#3 Real medical cases inspired episodes The writers of House often took inspiration from real cases documented in medical journals or news reports. Many episodes of the show were based on such real-life incidents. The writers also consulted with medical professionals to ensure that they accurately depicted rare diseases and conditions, lending authenticity to the show's storytelling.

#4 A nod to Sherlock Holmes Notably, the character of Dr. Gregory House was inspired by the iconic Sherlock Holmes. Both characters are acclaimed for their unmatched deductive reasoning and a mutual passion for solving complex puzzles. A subtle yet impactful nod to this inspiration is House's apartment number- 221B, intentionally mirroring Holmes's legendary address at 221B Baker Street, thus cementing the connection between the two genius minds.