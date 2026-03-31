Pednekar at Delhi film festival says OTT bolsters women-led stories Entertainment Mar 31, 2026

At the International Film Festival Delhi 2026, Bhumi Pednekar called out how women-led stories are fading in mainstream films, but pointed out that OTT platforms are stepping up.

She shared that "I feel with OTT, especially for women, the narrative has become a lot stronger because a lot of those shows, a lot of those films are led by women, which is maybe shrinking in mainstream cinema," highlighting how streaming is opening doors for richer female characters.