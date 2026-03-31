Pednekar at Delhi film festival says OTT bolsters women-led stories
At the International Film Festival Delhi 2026, Bhumi Pednekar called out how women-led stories are fading in mainstream films, but pointed out that OTT platforms are stepping up.
She shared that "I feel with OTT, especially for women, the narrative has become a lot stronger because a lot of those shows, a lot of those films are led by women, which is maybe shrinking in mainstream cinema," highlighting how streaming is opening doors for richer female characters.
Pednekar plays DCP in 'Daldal'
Pednekar's own journey shows this shift: think her roles in Badhaai Do and now Daldal. She credits OTT with giving actresses more meaningful opportunities.
In Daldal (adapted from Vish Dhamija's Bhendi Bazaar), she plays DCP Rita Ferreira, the youngest woman to lead Mumbai Crime Branch on a tough serial killer case, showing just how much deeper and more complex female roles can get on digital platforms.