Pednekkar to reunite with Kumar in Priyadarshan's 99th film
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekkar is set to star alongside Akshay Kumar in director Priyadarshan's upcoming film, marking their first project together since Raksha Bandhan.
The movie also happens to be Priyadarshan's 99th directorial venture and starts filming in late November.
Kumar to play tiger hunter
Set in the 1970s, the comedy will see Kumar playing a tiger hunter.
The cast features Annu Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav, with shooting planned in Rajasthan, Mumbai, and maybe Bhopal.
For Bhumi, this role comes after her praised performance in Daldal and wraps up what's already been a busy year for her, including a spiritual trip across India.