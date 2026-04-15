Peet says she is cancer-free after lumpectomy and radiation
Amanda Peet just shared that she's cancer-free after being diagnosed with breast cancer last year.
The news came during an already tough time: both her parents were in hospice care on opposite coasts, and she lost her father while waiting to learn how advanced her cancer was.
Thankfully, doctors were able to treat her cancer with a lumpectomy and radiation, which Peet describes herself as "cancer-free and extremely lucky."
Peet kept diagnosis from mother
Peet decided not to tell her mother, who has advanced Parkinson's disease, about the diagnosis. Instead, she leaned on her sister Alisa and husband David Benioff for support.
In a recent The New Yorker essay, Peet opened up about how these experiences have made her value close connections even more.
She currently stars in Apple TV's Your Friends and Neighbors and is known for movies like The Whole Nine Yards.