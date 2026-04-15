Peet says she is cancer-free after lumpectomy and radiation

Peet kept diagnosis from mother

Peet decided not to tell her mother, who has advanced Parkinson's disease, about the diagnosis. Instead, she leaned on her sister Alisa and husband David Benioff for support.

In a recent The New Yorker essay, Peet opened up about how these experiences have made her value close connections even more.

She currently stars in Apple TV's Your Friends and Neighbors and is known for movies like The Whole Nine Yards.