Peltz Beckham addresses body-shaming after Instagram photos in scrubs
Nicola Peltz Beckham recently addressed body-shaming comments after sharing Instagram photos in purple scrubs from a doctor's office.
While some people left harsh remarks about her appearance, other commenters spoke up in her defense.
Responding to one supportive message, Nicola wrote, "Thank you some people are actually so mean ," showing she's feeling the impact of the negativity.
Peltz Beckham slimmed for 'Prima' role
This isn't new for Nicola. Her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham publicly defended her back in August when a troll commented on his Instagram video.
Earlier this year, fans speculated about her weight loss, but it turns out she slimmed down to play a prima ballerina in the film Prima.
Despite the ongoing scrutiny, Nicola's staying open about how these comments affect her.