LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / PEN Studios invests ₹100cr in 'Drishyam 3'
PEN Studios invests ₹100cr in 'Drishyam 3'
'Drishyam 3' will release on May 21

PEN Studios invests ₹100cr in 'Drishyam 3'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 24, 2026
02:35 pm
What's the story

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that PEN Studios will invest ₹100 crore in Aashirvad Cinemas through Panorama Studios for the upcoming Malayalam film Drishyam 3. The investment reflects the Hindi film distribution industry's faith in the original Malayalam version, which has been a successful source for numerous remakes over the years. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 will release on May 21.

Franchise finale

'Drishyam 3' is final chapter in the franchise

The third installment in the popular thriller franchise, Drishyam 3, has already completed filming and is now in post-production. The film's shoot began on September 22, 2025, and wrapped up on December 2, 2025. This movie is set to be the last chapter of a series that started in 2013 and was later remade into multiple languages, including Hindi, with Ajay Devgn.

Twitter Post

See the announcement here

Advertisement

Cast insights

Cast and crew of 'Drishyam 3'

The original cast of Drishyam will return for the final installment, with Mohanlal reprising his role as Georgekutty. Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil will also return. Director Joseph had earlier revealed that he wrote the climax first before developing the story around it. Adarsh also mentioned that producers Antony Perumbavoor, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Jayantilal Gada are associated with the project.

Advertisement