PEN Studios invests ₹100cr in 'Drishyam 3'

Franchise finale

'Drishyam 3' is final chapter in the franchise

The third installment in the popular thriller franchise, Drishyam 3, has already completed filming and is now in post-production. The film's shoot began on September 22, 2025, and wrapped up on December 2, 2025. This movie is set to be the last chapter of a series that started in 2013 and was later remade into multiple languages, including Hindi, with Ajay Devgn.