PEN Studios invests ₹100cr in 'Drishyam 3'
What's the story
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that PEN Studios will invest ₹100 crore in Aashirvad Cinemas through Panorama Studios for the upcoming Malayalam film Drishyam 3. The investment reflects the Hindi film distribution industry's faith in the original Malayalam version, which has been a successful source for numerous remakes over the years. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 will release on May 21.
Franchise finale
'Drishyam 3' is final chapter in the franchise
The third installment in the popular thriller franchise, Drishyam 3, has already completed filming and is now in post-production. The film's shoot began on September 22, 2025, and wrapped up on December 2, 2025. This movie is set to be the last chapter of a series that started in 2013 and was later remade into multiple languages, including Hindi, with Ajay Devgn.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
'DRISHYAM 3': PEN BACKS ICONIC THRILLER... #PENStudios to invest ₹ 100— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 24, 2026
cr in #AashirvadCinemas through #PanoramaStudios forthe much-anticipated #Malayalam film #Drishyam3, starring #Mohanlal [@Mohanlal].
Directed by #JeethuJoseph, #Drishyam3 is set to arrive in cinemas on 21… pic.twitter.com/Mq6XPLWMZP
Cast insights
Cast and crew of 'Drishyam 3'
The original cast of Drishyam will return for the final installment, with Mohanlal reprising his role as Georgekutty. Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil will also return. Director Joseph had earlier revealed that he wrote the climax first before developing the story around it. Adarsh also mentioned that producers Antony Perumbavoor, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Jayantilal Gada are associated with the project.