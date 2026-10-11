Pendharker wins 'Hustle 5 - Apna Homeground' after standout performances
Entertainment
Dhadkan (Daksh Pendharker from Sonipat) just won Hustle 5 - Apna Homeground, beating out WhysoKai and Harmeet.
As part of Paradox's Squad, his standout performances earned big praise from Badshah and Paradox, with Dhadkan thanking them for their support.
'Hustle 5' spotlights rising hip-hop artists
This season wasn't just about competition. It was a full-on celebration of India's hip-hop scene.
With celebrities like Raja Kumari and Dino James stopping by, Hustle 5 gave rising artists a stage to show off their skills and highlighted how hard work can really pay off in the world of hip-hop.