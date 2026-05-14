PEOPLE releases 'Little Singles' trailer about little people reuniting

Cast confronts stigma, secret romance

Viewers will see the group tackle social stigma and boost their confidence while bonding over poolside chats and group outings.

The cast features John (the heart and glue of the house), Stephanie (big personality), Sammy (magnetic energy), Krista (the "charismatic princess"), and JJ.

There's even a secret romance between Stephanie and Sammy that adds some drama to the mix.

Produced by Shed Media, episodes will stream on HBO Max the day after airing on TLC.