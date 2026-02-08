'Peppa Pig' to feature 1st deaf character in upcoming episode

This storyline was created alongside the National Deaf Children's Society to make sure it feels true-to-life. Viewers will see George take a hearing test, get fitted for a hearing aid, and figure out how to use it.

The goal? To promote awareness, offer resources for parents, and provide an authentic representation of deaf children.

The episode also gives young viewers a peek into what life can be like for deaf children and how technology can make things easier.