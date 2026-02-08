'Peppa Pig' to feature 1st deaf character in upcoming episode
Peppa Pig is getting real in its 11th season—George, Peppa's little brother, will discover he has moderate single-sided deafness after a routine doctor visit.
The episode, called "Hearing Test," shows how George learns to manage his hearing loss and adapt to everyday life.
This storyline was created alongside the National Deaf Children's Society to make sure it feels true-to-life.
Viewers will see George take a hearing test, get fitted for a hearing aid, and figure out how to use it.
The goal? To promote awareness, offer resources for parents, and provide an authentic representation of deaf children.
The episode also gives young viewers a peek into what life can be like for deaf children and how technology can make things easier.