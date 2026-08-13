Perez Hilton's mother seeks temporary custody of his kids
What's the story
Teresita Lavandeira, the mother of celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, has filed for temporary custody of his three children. The request comes after Hilton's recent hospitalization due to a mental health crisis at his South Florida home. The court documents were filed on August 7 in Miami-Dade County and reportedly state that Hilton "voluntarily consented" to the custody request.
Custodial responsibilities
Lavandeira can consent to medical care of the kids
The court documents, signed by Hilton, state that Lavandeira can consent to necessary medical and dental care for the children.
She will also have access to their medical and educational records and make decisions regarding their education.
"I realize that by signing this document, I am consenting to the Petitioner having temporary legal custody of the minor children and that such temporary custody is in the best interest of the children," read the documents.
Privacy request
She also requested to seal the case
In another court filing, Lavandeira has requested that the case be sealed from public view.
"The Respondent in this case is a public figure and the media has been surrounding his home for days on end," read the documents.
She believes that sealing the documents would help the family "privately heal and move forward from this very unfortunate incident."
Statement
'We want them to have some sense of normalcy'
Natalie F Guerra-Valdes, an attorney representing Lavandeira, said, "My main concern and objective, as well as the family's, is to protect the children and make sure they are safe."
"We want them to have some sense of normalcy as they begin their journey of healing after the tragic events that occurred last week."
The children are aged 13, 11, and 8.
Incident details
What had happened to Hilton?
Last week, Hilton was hospitalized after a mental health crisis at his home.
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies responded to "multiple calls regarding an individual who was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media."
His family later revealed that his three children, niece, and sister were inside the home "minutes before" the livestream began.
Health update
He is in a 'serious but stable' state
Recently, Hilton's family shared an update on his condition, stating that he "remains hospitalized under Florida's Baker Act" and is in a "serious but stable" state.
They revealed that he experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days.
The Baker Act allows for the temporary and involuntary detention of someone experiencing a mental health crisis.