Perez Hilton has no 'access' to phone, internet amid hospitalization

Lavandeira revealed that Hilton sustained cuts to his face and other areas during the live-streamed self-harm incident on TikTok.

However, she added, "It's still far too early to know the extent of any lasting damage or scarring."

When asked if Hilton remembers the incident, Lavandeira said their "visits and conversations with him" have been "limited."

She emphasized, "I don't want to speak for Mario about what he does or doesn't remember."