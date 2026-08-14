Perez Hilton has no 'access' to phone, internet amid hospitalization
What's the story
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton (real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.) remains hospitalized following his suicide attempt on August 4. His sister, Barbara Lavandeira, told Page Six, "Mario remains hospitalized and continues to receive medical treatment for his injuries." "His physical and mental recovery is going to take a lot of time, but we remain hopeful." "He has no access to a cell phone, social media or the internet."
Recovery details
'It's still far too early to know the extent...'
Lavandeira revealed that Hilton sustained cuts to his face and other areas during the live-streamed self-harm incident on TikTok.
However, she added, "It's still far too early to know the extent of any lasting damage or scarring."
When asked if Hilton remembers the incident, Lavandeira said their "visits and conversations with him" have been "limited."
She emphasized, "I don't want to speak for Mario about what he does or doesn't remember."
Family matters
When will he return home?
Lavandeira said they don't know when Hilton will return home.
She said, "His physical and mental recovery is going to take time, and we're following the guidance of his doctors."
"I don't want to offer a timeline or make promises about when he might come home."
Meanwhile, Lavandeira and their mother, Teresita Lavandeira, are taking care of Hilton's three children, Mario (13), Mia (11), and Mayte (8), who were at their father's Miami home before the incident.
Family focus
'They're trying to process something no child should ever have...'
About Hilton's kids, Lavandeira said, "Our main priority is making sure they are safe, supported, and surrounded by people who love them."
"They're trying to process something no child should ever have to experience."
She added, "They love their father, and the goal is for Mario to get well and be able to care for his children again when he is healthy and able to do so safely."
Custody clarification
'Neither my mother nor I are trying to take them...'
Lavandeira clarified that Teresita filed for temporary custody of the children on August 7, with Hilton "voluntarily" consenting to the request.
She stressed, "Neither my mother nor I are trying to take them away from him permanently now."
Meanwhile, Lavandeira acknowledged that Hilton's absence will affect how much news they can publish on his website, perezhilton.com, but assured fans they will continue operations.
Incident details
'When I opened the door, my nightmare became a reality'
Lavandeira shared the gut-wrenching moment she found Hilton injured in his bathroom.
"When I opened the door, my nightmare became a reality."
"Mario was standing in front of the shower, naked, cut up, covered in blood, with a box cutter in his hand," she said.
She fled the home with Hilton's children and contacted authorities before returning to help him until an ambulance arrived.