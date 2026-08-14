Perez Hilton was hospitalized for 'severe depression' before suicide attempt

On August 4, Lavandeira found Hilton in a severely distressed state at his Miami home. He was naked, covered in blood, with a box cutter in his hand.

She immediately called for her daughter and Hilton's three kids, asking them to get out of the house and into the car.

Despite calling 911, Hilton went live on TikTok before help could have arrived.

The video of the tragic incident has since gone viral online.