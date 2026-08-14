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Home / News / Entertainment News / Perez Hilton was hospitalized for 'severe depression' before suicide attempt
Perez Hilton was hospitalized for 'severe depression' before suicide attempt
Perez Hilton has been struggling with depression

Perez Hilton was hospitalized for 'severe depression' before suicide attempt

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 14, 2026
04:22 pm
What's the story

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton (real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.) was reportedly hospitalized for "severe depression" just weeks before his recent suicide attempt. His sister, Barbara Lavandeira, revealed that he had confessed to feeling empty and hopeless during a private conversation with their mother and her, per Page Six. This confession came after an "extremely difficult year" filled with life-threatening health issues.

Treatment journey

He voluntarily checked into a hospital

Lavandeira, 42, shared that Hilton, 48, had voluntarily checked into a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

"After several days of evaluation and treatment, the facility determined that he could be discharged," she said.

Despite this progress, Lavandeira noted that Hilton's mental health remained a struggle.

Tragic incident

The shocking details of the suicide attempt

On August 4, Lavandeira found Hilton in a severely distressed state at his Miami home. He was naked, covered in blood, with a box cutter in his hand.

She immediately called for her daughter and Hilton's three kids, asking them to get out of the house and into the car.

Despite calling 911, Hilton went live on TikTok before help could have arrived.

The video of the tragic incident has since gone viral online.

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Ongoing battles

Hilton was hospitalized earlier this year as well

Earlier this year, Hilton was hospitalized for nearly a month due to severe health issues.

"Doctors initially didn't know what was wrong. His body became septic, he coded, and he nearly died several times," Lavandeira said.

Following this ordeal, he struggled with depression, anxiety, stress, and overwhelming thoughts.

Despite these challenges, Lavandeira stressed that Hilton was "trying to get better" under the care of a therapist and psychiatrist.

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Change of scenery

He moved back to Miami in June

In June, Hilton moved back to his hometown of Miami with his mother and children. This move was intended to provide him with a larger support system.

However, Lavandeira revealed that the change brought on new stress for Hilton as he began doubting the decision.

Despite these struggles, Lavandeira assured that there were plenty of happy moments during their time in Miami before the tragic incident occurred.

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