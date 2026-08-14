Perez Hilton was hospitalized for 'severe depression' before suicide attempt
What's the story
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton (real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.) was reportedly hospitalized for "severe depression" just weeks before his recent suicide attempt. His sister, Barbara Lavandeira, revealed that he had confessed to feeling empty and hopeless during a private conversation with their mother and her, per Page Six. This confession came after an "extremely difficult year" filled with life-threatening health issues.
Treatment journey
He voluntarily checked into a hospital
Lavandeira, 42, shared that Hilton, 48, had voluntarily checked into a hospital for evaluation and treatment.
"After several days of evaluation and treatment, the facility determined that he could be discharged," she said.
Despite this progress, Lavandeira noted that Hilton's mental health remained a struggle.
Tragic incident
The shocking details of the suicide attempt
On August 4, Lavandeira found Hilton in a severely distressed state at his Miami home. He was naked, covered in blood, with a box cutter in his hand.
She immediately called for her daughter and Hilton's three kids, asking them to get out of the house and into the car.
Despite calling 911, Hilton went live on TikTok before help could have arrived.
The video of the tragic incident has since gone viral online.
Ongoing battles
Hilton was hospitalized earlier this year as well
Earlier this year, Hilton was hospitalized for nearly a month due to severe health issues.
"Doctors initially didn't know what was wrong. His body became septic, he coded, and he nearly died several times," Lavandeira said.
Following this ordeal, he struggled with depression, anxiety, stress, and overwhelming thoughts.
Despite these challenges, Lavandeira stressed that Hilton was "trying to get better" under the care of a therapist and psychiatrist.
Change of scenery
He moved back to Miami in June
In June, Hilton moved back to his hometown of Miami with his mother and children. This move was intended to provide him with a larger support system.
However, Lavandeira revealed that the change brought on new stress for Hilton as he began doubting the decision.
Despite these struggles, Lavandeira assured that there were plenty of happy moments during their time in Miami before the tragic incident occurred.