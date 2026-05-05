Perry wears McCartney gown and face mask at Met Gala
Entertainment
Katy Perry turned heads at the Met Gala with a bold Stella McCartney gown and an eye-catching face mask, perfectly matching this year's "Fashion is Art" theme.
She kept things playful with grills and tarot cards; one even said "commit to the bit," making her look both dramatic and fun.
Perry marks 10th Met Gala
This was Perry's 10th Met Gala, and she stayed true to her reputation for taking fashion risks.
From her chandelier-inspired dress in 2019 to massive Versace angel wings in 2018, she keeps mixing things up.
After a quieter moment in 2022, this year's outfit showed she's still all about making a statement on the red carpet.