Perry will debut never-performed live song at World Cup opening Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

Katy Perry is set to perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles on June 12.

She'll debut a song she's never performed live before, calling it "It's very fitting for the ceremonial song that I get to sing," and hinting it's from one of her older albums.

The stage will be packed with other big names too: Future, Anitta, LISA, and Rema are all joining in.