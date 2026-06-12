Perry will debut never-performed live song at World Cup opening
Katy Perry is set to perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles on June 12.
She'll debut a song she's never performed live before, calling it "It's very fitting for the ceremonial song that I get to sing," and hinting it's from one of her older albums.
The stage will be packed with other big names too: Future, Anitta, LISA, and Rema are all joining in.
World Cup opened in Mexico City
This year's tournament started June 11 in Mexico City with Shakira and Burna Boy dropping the official song "Dai Dai."
With 48 teams playing across Mexico, Canada, and the US until July 19, there's a lot to watch.
For Perry fans, this marks her big return after wrapping up her Lifetimes tour last year, and her concert film from Paris just premiered at Tribeca Festival and hits theaters soon.