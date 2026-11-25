Perry's Forest Lawn grave gets new plaque replacing 'Friends' tribute
Matthew Perry's grave at Forest Lawn in Los Angeles just got a new plaque, three years after his passing.
The updated marker now reads "REST NOW" and "WE LOVE YOU WITH OUR WHOLE HEARTS," moving away from the earlier Friends-themed tribute.
Fans are still showing up, leaving flowers and playing cards to remember him.
Assistant sentenced for giving Perry ketamine
In January 2026, there was a temporary marker that simply said "Much Loved, Friend,"
Perry's Friends co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, attended his funeral and later hosted a fundraiser for the Matthew Perry Foundation to support addiction recovery.
Perry died of a ketamine overdose; his assistant was sentenced to more than three years in prison for illegally giving him the drug, with other people also facing charges.