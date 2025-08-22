'Perumani' on Saina Play: Watch this quirky Malayalam satire Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

"Perumani," a satirical Malayalam film starring Vinay Forrt, Lukman Avaran, and Sunny Wayne, just dropped on Saina Play.

Though it had a brief run in theaters last year, the movie was praised for its quirky story and eccentric performances.

Its arrival adds some fresh flavor to Saina Play's growing Malayalam lineup.