'Perumani' on Saina Play: Watch this quirky Malayalam satire
"Perumani," a satirical Malayalam film starring Vinay Forrt, Lukman Avaran, and Sunny Wayne, just dropped on Saina Play.
Though it had a brief run in theaters last year, the movie was praised for its quirky story and eccentric performances.
Its arrival adds some fresh flavor to Saina Play's growing Malayalam lineup.
More about the film and its crew
Marking Maju's directorial debut, "Perumani" takes place in a fictional town buzzing with wedding prep—until a mysterious newcomer shows up and stirs things up as some villagers see him as a divine sign.
The film also features Radhika Radhakrishnan and Navas Vallikkunnu, with music by Gopi Sundar and visuals from National Award-winner Manesh Madhavan.