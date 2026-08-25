Perumbavoor confirms 'Drishyam 4' after 'Drishyam 3' crosses 100 cr

The Drishyam series isn't stopping anytime soon!

After Drishyam 3's big box office run (over ₹100 crore, even with mixed reviews), producer Antony Perumbavoor just confirmed that Drishyam 4 is officially happening.

Describing the announcement as something he was saying from his heart, Antony made it clear that another chapter in the franchise is on the way during the Mazhavil Manorama Awards.