Perumbavoor confirms 'Drishyam 4' after 'Drishyam 3' crosses 100 cr
The Drishyam series isn't stopping anytime soon!
After Drishyam 3's big box office run (over ₹100 crore, even with mixed reviews), producer Antony Perumbavoor just confirmed that Drishyam 4 is officially happening.
Describing the announcement as something he was saying from his heart, Antony made it clear that another chapter in the franchise is on the way during the Mazhavil Manorama Awards.
Joseph says next 'Drishyam' needs time
Starting in 2013, Drishyam has followed Georgekutty's journey to protect his family, and it's become a massive hit, spawning sequels, remakes across India, and even adaptations in China and Korea.
Director Jeethu Joseph said he did not want to rush into another sequel and that developing another chapter would require time, but this next chapter will follow how Jeethu Joseph will take Georgekutty's story forward.