Pete Davidson 'getting tons of support' amid Elsie Hewitt breakup

Comedian Pete Davidson is reportedly coping well with his recent breakup from Elsie Hewitt . A source close to Davidson told Page Six that he has "never sounded better than he has this week," days after news broke that he and Hewitt were calling it quits. The couple had welcomed their daughter , Scottie, only five months before deciding to part ways.

Support system 'Pete was really funny...no one took shots at him' The source also revealed that Davidson's comedian friends have been "extremely supportive" during this tough time. They said, "Pete was really funny and no one took shots at him," referring to his recent roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix. "The support he's gotten from people has been great. Everyone at the roast, his friends. He's getting tons of support."

Co-parenting focus Comedian focused on being a good father Despite the split, Davidson is reportedly still focused on supporting Hewitt and their daughter. The source said, "He's always been consistently supportive. He wants her to be in a good place. There's a baby involved, and that's their priority." They added that Davidson has changed his schedule and done everything he can to be there for both Hewitt and Scottie financially.

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Financial support Davidson is financially supporting Hewitt and Scottie The source also revealed, "Pete has been paying for everything related to Elsie and Scottie," including "the rent, their living expenses, their health insurance." Despite personal disagreements and a breakdown in their relationship, the source emphasized that Davidson is committed to being a good father.

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