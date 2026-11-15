Philippines wins 1st Eurovision Song Contest Asia

The winning track reportedly blends pop and rap with traditional Filipino instruments like the kubing (a bamboo jaw harp) and kulintang (a set of small gongs).

Written by Filipino songwriters Nica del Rosario and Mat Olavides, it was performed in Tagalog and English.

Carmelle described its message as being about "how unapologetic, independent, and strong Filipinas are."

"It describes me - not just me, but of course all the Filipinas," she told The Guardian.