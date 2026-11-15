Philippines wins 1st Eurovision Song Contest Asia
What's the story
The Philippines has emerged victorious in the first-ever Eurovision Song Contest Asia, with 19-year-old singer Carmelle (Carmelle Collado) clinching the title in Bangkok. She triumphed over 10 other contestants on Saturday with an electrifying performance of her dance-pop anthem Sobra-Sobra, racking up 211 points from national juries and viewers worldwide. This included 93 points from juries and 118 from public votes, making her a top contender in both categories.
Song details
'Sobra-Sobra' blends pop, rap, and Filipino instruments
The winning track reportedly blends pop and rap with traditional Filipino instruments like the kubing (a bamboo jaw harp) and kulintang (a set of small gongs).
Written by Filipino songwriters Nica del Rosario and Mat Olavides, it was performed in Tagalog and English.
Carmelle described its message as being about "how unapologetic, independent, and strong Filipinas are."
"It describes me - not just me, but of course all the Filipinas," she told The Guardian.
Competition highlights
About the inaugural Eurovision Asia
The inaugural Eurovision Asia saw participants from 11 countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.
This marked the first time in its 70-year history that the competition has expanded to Asia.
The final was a blend of traditional Thai culture and modern entertainment with performances by Muay Thai fighters and drag performers.
Artist background
Carmelle's journey to victory
Carmelle, who grew up near railway tracks in the Bicol region of southeastern Luzon, had already gained popularity through various talent shows.
She was a runner-up on The Voice Kids Philippines, won Tawag ng Tanghalan and appeared on the reality show Pinoy Big Brother.
Her entry was chosen through the first-ever Philippine Selection Night, where Sobra-Sobra topped a national selection contest with 10 songs.
Future prospects
Talks ongoing to include China, India, Japan in Eurovision Asia
The inaugural edition did not include China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and Pakistan.
However, executive producer Assaf Blecher told The New York Times that talks with broadcasters in China, Japan, and India are ongoing for future editions.
Meanwhile, Carmelle will perform at next year's European Eurovision in Burgas, Bulgaria.
Unlike its European counterpart, the Asian version will select its next host through a bidding process based on venue capabilities rather than automatic rights for winning countries.