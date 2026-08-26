Philipps reveals rare brain tumor removed after full body MRI
Entertainment
Busy Philipps just shared that she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor back in February 2026, something doctors only found because she got a full-body MRI, even though she felt totally fine.
She had surgery in March to remove the tumor, and says she's grateful for catching it early: "I'm grateful that I'm alive."
Philipps needed 2nd surgery in April
After surgery, Busy faced a tough setback when an infection meant she needed another operation in April.
With support from friends like Michelle Williams, she pulled through and was filming the CBS show Cupertino.
She plans to keep up with regular scans and hopes her story inspires others to listen to their gut when it comes to health.
As Busy puts it: "There's nothing to be afraid of having information; it's only empowering."