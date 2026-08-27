'Phool Aur Kaante' filmmaker Kohli dies aged 77, IMPPA confirms

Kohli leaves behind his wife, Aruna Irani, and two daughters. He directed several films through the 1990s and early 2000s, including Suhaag and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.

Actress Madhoo remembered him as a "Kuku ji was also one of the most easy-going directors to work with. ", saying his easygoing style made sets feel like family.

Kohli's legacy lives on in the careers he helped launch and the films that shaped Bollywood for a generation.