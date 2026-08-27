'Phool Aur Kaante' filmmaker Kohli dies aged 77, IMPPA confirms
Entertainment
Legendary filmmaker Kuku Kohli, best known for launching Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante, has died at age 77 after a heart attack.
The news was confirmed by IMPPA president Abhay Sinha, who called it "Sad and shocking."
Kohli's 'Suhaag' and 'Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa'
Kohli leaves behind his wife, Aruna Irani, and two daughters. He directed several films through the 1990s and early 2000s, including Suhaag and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.
Actress Madhoo remembered him as a "Kuku ji was also one of the most easy-going directors to work with. ", saying his easygoing style made sets feel like family.
Kohli's legacy lives on in the careers he helped launch and the films that shaped Bollywood for a generation.