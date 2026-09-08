'Picasso' to release Tamil Telugu Kannada starring Shivarajkumar and Jeevinth
Entertainment
Picasso, starring Kannada icon Shivarajkumar and Abishan Jeevinth, is in post-production and will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
Directed by newcomer Gowtham Sivaraman and produced by A. Balamurugan under Drama Company, the movie's first look just dropped on September 7, so the buzz is real.
Nagaram named lead Vinoth acting debut
The film features Shivani Nagaram as the female lead and marks singer Gana Vinoth's acting debut.
With music by Leon James and visuals from Pragadeesh Prabhu, Picasso will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
If you've followed Abishan since Tourist Family or With Love (or caught Shivarajkumar last as a wrestling coach in Peddi), this one might be worth checking out.