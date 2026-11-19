Pierce Brosnan welcomes Robert Pattinson to the 'world of Bond'
What's the story
James Bond, one of cinema's most iconic characters, is set to get a new face with Robert Pattinson stepping into the role. The announcement has been met with congratulations from several Hollywood stars, including former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan. Brosnan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for Pattinson, saying he was "going to be magnificent."
Warm wishes
'It has been a joy to watch you create a...'
Brosnan's message read, "Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent."
"I have fond memories of our time together making Remember Me."
"It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce."
Bond legacy
Brosnan's message follows similar sentiments from other celebrities
Brosnan played James Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day.
His message comes after George Lazenby, who starred as Bond in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969), also welcomed Pattinson into what he called an "exclusive club."
Other celebrities like Brad Pitt, Ralph Fiennes, and Elizabeth Debicki have also supported Pattinson's casting.
Upcoming project
Everything we know about the next Bond film
Pattinson's casting was officially confirmed on Monday.
The next Bond film, which is yet to be titled, will be helmed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight.
Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are also involved in the project.