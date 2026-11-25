PIL in Jharkhand HC seeks stay on 'Ramayana' alleging distortion
The new Ramayana movie has landed in controversy, with a PIL filed in the Jharkhand High Court seeking a stay on the screening of Ramayana in theatres/cinema halls and other platforms.
The petitioner says the film distorts the Hindu epic and hurts religious sentiments, asking for its screenings to be stopped in cinema halls and other platforms.
VHP urges censor revoke 'Ramayana' certification
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also urged the censor board to revoke the film's certification, arguing that it glorifies Ravana (played by Yash) while skipping key moments of Lord Rama.
Meanwhile, director Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana. The cast includes Yash as Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi.