Pinto to star in Roy's psychological love story, 2027 release
Entertainment
Vedika Pinto, fresh off her standout role in Netflix's Musafir Cafe, is set to star in Prosit Roy's new psychological love story alongside Lakshya.
The film starts shooting later this year and is expected to be released in 2027.
Pinto's 1st on-screen collaboration with Lakshya
Director Prosit Roy wanted someone with intensity and freshness for the lead, and Vedika fit the bill perfectly.
This will be her first on-screen collaboration with Lakshya, bringing a new duo to the screen.
With its mix of romance and psychological drama, the movie promises a refreshing take on love stories that should keep things interesting for viewers.