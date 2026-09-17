Pitt in camouflage at 'Heart of the Beast' Tennessee premiere
Entertainment
Brad Pitt turned heads at the Tennessee premiere of his new film, Heart of the Beast, showing up in a camouflage suit by Greg Lauren.
The look was a fun nod to his role as a former special forces soldier who has to survive in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash.
de Ramon wears Chloe at premiere
Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, joined him in a Chloe gown.
Chatting with USA Today, Pitt joked he wanted to "lay low" with his camo outfit.
He also shared that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was "the wedding of the century," saying they were there 10 hours, maybe 12, and laughing about losing track of Ines on the dance floor.