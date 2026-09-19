Pitt returns as Gerry Lane in 'World War Z' sequel
Brad Pitt is officially back as Gerry Lane in the long-awaited World War Z sequel.
This time, the film is directed by Edward Berger (from All Quiet on the Western Front), with Dennis Kelly writing the script.
Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner's production banner, Plan B Entertainment, is producing the film, and Pitt will also produce it.
Plot details are still under wraps, but fans can expect another high-stakes zombie adventure.
Paramount announced 'World War Z' development
The road to this sequel hasn't been easy. David Fincher was once set to direct before plans changed in 2019.
After a few years of uncertainty, Paramount announced in April that a new World War Z film was in development.
The original World War Z made over $540 million worldwide and was based on Max Brooks's 2006 novel World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War, so expectations are definitely high for this next chapter.