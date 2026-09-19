Pitt returns as Gerry Lane in 'World War Z' sequel

Brad Pitt is officially back as Gerry Lane in the long-awaited World War Z sequel.

This time, the film is directed by Edward Berger (from All Quiet on the Western Front), with Dennis Kelly writing the script.

Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner's production banner, Plan B Entertainment, is producing the film, and Pitt will also produce it.

Plot details are still under wraps, but fans can expect another high-stakes zombie adventure.