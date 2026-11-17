Pitt says he'd play Bond villain with Pattinson as 007
Brad Pitt says he'd love to play the villain in the next James Bond film, where Robert Pattinson will take over as 007.
Chatting with Extra TV, Pitt shared, "I'd be up for that," and called it an exciting challenge, especially with all the iconic Bond villains that came before.
He mentioned Javier Bardem's memorable turn in Skyfall, adding that playing the bad guy is "always fun."
Knight writing Villeneuve directing next Bond
Robert Pattinson was just announced as the new James Bond on November 16, making him the seventh actor to suit up for the role.
The upcoming 26th film will be written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Denis Villeneuve (of Dune fame), with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing.
The movie promises a fresh spin on Bond with Pattinson leading the way.