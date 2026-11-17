Brad Pitt says he'd love to play the villain in the next James Bond film, where Robert Pattinson will take over as 007.

Chatting with Extra TV, Pitt shared, "I'd be up for that," and called it an exciting challenge, especially with all the iconic Bond villains that came before.

He mentioned Javier Bardem's memorable turn in Skyfall, adding that playing the bad guy is "always fun."