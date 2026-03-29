Piyush Mishra defends 'Dhurandhar 2' against 'propaganda' allegations

Ranveer Singh 's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is not only ruling the box office but also dominating social media and industry conversations. However, a section of viewers has branded it as "propaganda." To counter this narrative, actor Piyush Mishra recently defended the film at the Delhi International Film Festival.

Film defense Mishra praises the screenplay of the movie During his media interaction at the festival, Mishra spoke in favor of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise. He said, "There's a thin line between propaganda and cinema. For example, Dhurandhar. I loved that film. It has an amazing screenplay." "That's actually what we call cinema... So I liked Dhurandhar very much. You can't say that it was a propaganda film. It's just a film."

Film controversy 'Dhurandhar 2' has been criticized for its political messaging Despite largely positive reviews, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has faced its share of controversy. The film's political undertones have drawn criticism from several quarters. Political commentator Dhruv Rathee recently took a dig at the sequel, calling it "brain rot." He added that, unlike the first installment, the sequel "is not even well-made propaganda" anymore.

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Celebrity support Anupam Kher defended 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Meanwhile, veteran actor Anupam Kher recently defended the film against claims that it is propaganda. In an Instagram video, he said, "People who are saying it's about jingoism and that it is a propaganda film... I feel so sad for them." "People who call it a propaganda film should be ashamed of themselves."

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