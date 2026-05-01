Plaza expecting 1st child with Abbott reacts to baby kick
Entertainment
Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott.
During an interview, she reacted to her baby kicking, saying, "Ah, the baby just knocked on me."
The announcement follows reports from April that the couple is preparing to welcome their baby this fall.
Plaza and Abbott feel blessed
Sources say the pregnancy was a "beautiful surprise after an emotional year," and both Plaza and Abbott feel "very blessed."
Aubrey joked about her ultrasound happening the same day as her dog's, saying, "It already has a cloak and a little hat."
She also shared she's always wanted kids and hopes to raise her child on the East Coast, though details are still in the works.