Poehler returns after 11 years in 'Dig' on Peacock
Amy Poehler is back on screen after 11 years, starring in Dig, which drops today on Peacock.
The show takes place at an archeological dig in Greece and is based on the novel Excavations by Kate Myers.
Quirky ensemble uncovers artifacts in 'Dig'
Dig follows a quirky group uncovering ancient artifacts (and their own stories) over one summer.
Poehler plays Elise, who's more cynical than Leslie Knope.
The cast also features Hugh Laurie and Antonia Thomas.
According to co-star Geraldine Viswanathan, the show has the same vibe as Parks and Rec thanks to its warm group dynamic.
Perfect for some Thanksgiving binge-watching!