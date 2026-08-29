Disney+ greenlights 'Pokémon' stop-motion series

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu will follow the titular characters as they journey through the Galar Region, helping and protecting other Pokémon.

The series will offer a unique perspective, told from the viewpoint of Pokémon rather than humans.

This follows Pokemon's earlier hit with Dwarf Animation's stop-motion series, Pokémon Concierge.

The new deal also includes rights to Pokémon the Series: The Beginning.