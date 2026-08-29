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Home / News / Entertainment News / Disney+ greenlights 'Pokémon' stop-motion series
Disney+ greenlights 'Pokémon' stop-motion series

Disney+ greenlights 'Pokémon' stop-motion series

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 29, 2026
05:41 pm
What's the story

Disney and The Pokémon Company International have signed a distribution deal that will bring a new and a classic animated series to Disney+. The deal includes the stop-motion series Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu, set for a 2027 premiere on Disney+ and sibling cable channel Disney XD. Aardman, the studio known for Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, is producing the series with The Pokémon Company.

Series details

What is the series about?

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu will follow the titular characters as they journey through the Galar Region, helping and protecting other Pokémon.

The series will offer a unique perspective, told from the viewpoint of Pokémon rather than humans.

This follows Pokemon's earlier hit with Dwarf Animation's stop-motion series, Pokémon Concierge.

The new deal also includes rights to Pokémon the Series: The Beginning.

Quotes

'Stop-motion artistry with a bold, playful new perspective...'

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Kids & Family, said, "Pokémon has that rare ability to mean something to longtime fans while continuing to feel completely relevant to young audiences today."

"Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu brings Aardman's signature stop-motion artistry with a bold, playful new perspective to this beloved world."

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