Poland cancels West concert after antisemitic remarks and Hitler praise

Poland's minister cited Auschwitz against West

Poland's culture minister, Marta Cienkowska, had already suggested the country would not let him perform, pointing to the deep scars left by the Holocaust: more than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, were killed at Auschwitz in Poland.

Even though Kanye apologized in January and blamed untreated bipolar disorder for his past behavior, his concerts still spark controversy in places deeply affected by Nazi history.

He continues to tour elsewhere, with shows lined up across Europe and Asia.