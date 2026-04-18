Poland cancels West concert after antisemitic remarks and Hitler praise
Kanye West (Ye) was set to perform in Poland this June, but the show has been canceled.
The stadium director said it was for "formal and legal reasons," but the move comes after heavy criticism of Kanye's antisemitic remarks and his praise for Adolf Hitler.
Poland's minister cited Auschwitz against West
Poland's culture minister, Marta Cienkowska, had already suggested the country would not let him perform, pointing to the deep scars left by the Holocaust: more than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, were killed at Auschwitz in Poland.
Even though Kanye apologized in January and blamed untreated bipolar disorder for his past behavior, his concerts still spark controversy in places deeply affected by Nazi history.
He continues to tour elsewhere, with shows lined up across Europe and Asia.