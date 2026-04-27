Police complaint filed against Kumar over Rajkumar memorial plan comments Entertainment Apr 27, 2026

Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar is in the spotlight after a police complaint was filed against him by Dr. Rajkumar Fans' Association and Pranavananda Swami.

The issue? His recent social media comments about the Karnataka government's plan to set aside land for a Dr. Rajkumar memorial didn't sit well with some fans.