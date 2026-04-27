Police complaint filed against Kumar over Rajkumar memorial plan comments
Entertainment
Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar is in the spotlight after a police complaint was filed against him by Dr. Rajkumar Fans' Association and Pranavananda Swami.
The issue? His recent social media comments about the Karnataka government's plan to set aside land for a Dr. Rajkumar memorial didn't sit well with some fans.
Complaint: Kumar's X remarks hurt fans
According to the complaint, Kumar's remarks on X, formerly Twitter, hurt the feelings of Rajkumar's fans and Kannada groups.
The situation highlights how sensitive people can be about cultural icons, especially when public figures speak out.