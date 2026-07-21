Police used force on students at Jantar Mantar CJP rally
After police used force on student protesters at a Coackroach Janta Party (CJP) rally in Jantar Mantar, several celebrities, including Vir Das and Munawar Faruqui, spoke out.
The students were protesting alleged NEET exam paper leaks and rising unemployment, also demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Celebrities call for support and accountability
Vir Das urged fellow artists to support the youth, saying, "this issue isn't political or partisan anymore. It's just about the youth now."
Uorfi Javed called the crackdown "heartbreaking," questioning why peaceful protests are targeted while extremists are ignored.
Munawar Faruqui stressed that "children in my country are not terrorists" and pointed out that paper leaks have led to 20 student suicides, urging people to hold leaders accountable.