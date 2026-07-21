Police used force on students at Jantar Mantar CJP rally

Vir Das urged fellow artists to support the youth, saying, "this issue isn't political or partisan anymore. It's just about the youth now."

Uorfi Javed called the crackdown "heartbreaking," questioning why peaceful protests are targeted while extremists are ignored.

Munawar Faruqui stressed that "children in my country are not terrorists" and pointed out that paper leaks have led to 20 student suicides, urging people to hold leaders accountable.