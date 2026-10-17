Pooja Bedi backs SIR protests, urges CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
Actor Pooja Bedi is backing the anti-CEC (Chief Election Commissioner) protests, which are pushing for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
She took to Instagram to criticize the BJP for detaining young protesters, reminding everyone that "Speaking up against the BJP is not anti-national because the BJP is not India and India is not the BJP."
FRRO issues Imran Khan leave notice
Bedi also encouraged people to stand up for their democratic rights, saying, "Speaking up against the BJP is not anti-national because the BJP is not India and India is not the BJP."
Actor Imran Khan was sent a notice from Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai, directing him to leave India by October 28 after joining a protest, showing there can be real risks for participants.
Director Kiran Rao and actor Prakash Raj have also voiced support, highlighting growing concern among celebrities about electoral fairness and free speech.