Pooja Bhatt recalls Soni Razdan feeling guilty over Mahesh romance

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt recently opened up about her family's complex history, including how actor Soni Razdan once confessed to feeling "very guilty" over her relationship with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt . In a chat with Vickey Lalwani, Bhatt reflected on her parents' separation and also touched upon Mahesh's relationship with the late actor Parveen Babi. She also spoke about the emotional maturity her family showed in dealing with these issues.

Family dynamics 'Fairy-tale romance that didn't last' Bhatt described her parents' (Mahesh and Kiran Bhatt) relationship as a "fairy-tale romance" that didn't last. She said, "The man who met my mother when he was 17 years old in Bombay Scottish... Aashiqui ki jo love story Rahul Roy aur Anu Aggarwal play out karte hai was based on my mother and father's romance." "Uske baad unhone shaadi kar li. I was born. Rishte me sannata aa gaya because the fairy-tale romance did not last."

Heartfelt discussion Razdan once said she felt guilty Bhatt recalled a heartfelt conversation with Razdan in Coonoor, where she confessed: "I too feel so guilty, felt very guilty." The Sadak actor reassured her, saying, "Soni, you could not have broken up a relationship that was together. There is no space for anybody in a relationship that is solid unless there are crevices there or something was lacking so somebody else could come and find that space."

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Family ties When father told her about his relationship with Razdan Bhatt revealed that she was informed about Razdan long before anyone else. "In fact, I knew about Soni before my mother did," she said. "(Mahesh) woke me up and said, 'I have to let you know that I have met this lady and I am going to be moving out. It doesn't mean that I love you any less and I will always be there.'" Before his relationship and marriage to Razdan, Mahesh had left home for Babi, but returned.

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Personal growth On her parents' dignified approach to separation Bhatt's understanding of relationships changed over the years, especially after seeing how her parents maintained dignity and warmth despite their separation. She recalled a recent visit from Mahesh, where her mother Kiran made him poha. Kiran spoke about reading a new book on Mahesh's life, and told him how she realized "there was no villain" in life, and everyone had their own circumstances.