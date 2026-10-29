Poonawalla enters 'Rise and Fall 2' as wild card
Entertainment
Tehseen Poonawalla, known from Bigg Boss, just entered Rise and Fall 2 as a wild card, joining his brother Shehzad on the show hosted by Virender Sehwag.
In a fun teaser, Sehwag jokes, "Aap ek Poonawallako jhel nahi paa rahe the. Main do karne wala hoon," and Tehseen says that his arrival has actually made Shehzad go quiet.
Contestants designated rulers or workers
Rise and Fall 2 kicked off on September 26, bringing together celebrities like Gautam Gulati and Swara Bhasker as "Rulers" or "Workers."
Contestants team up, tackle challenges, and try to outsmart each other to stay in the game.
New episodes drop daily at 12pm on Prime Video and MX Player.
Tehseen's entry could definitely shake up the brotherly dynamic!