Poonawalla enters 'Rise and Fall 2' as wild card

Tehseen Poonawalla, known from Bigg Boss, just entered Rise and Fall 2 as a wild card, joining his brother Shehzad on the show hosted by Virender Sehwag.

In a fun teaser, Sehwag jokes, "Aap ek Poonawallako jhel nahi paa rahe the. Main do karne wala hoon," and Tehseen says that his arrival has actually made Shehzad go quiet.