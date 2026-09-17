Poonawalla joins 'Rise and Fall' Season 2 after leaving BJP
Entertainment
Shehzad Poonawalla, who recently left the BJP for personal and financial reasons, is set to join reality TV show Rise and Fall Season 2 on Prime Video.
Even after stepping away from politics, he says he still believes in Prime Minister Modi's vision.
His spot on the show was revealed with the new trailer.
'Rise and Fall' premieres September 26
The new season drops September 26, streaming daily at 12pm on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app.
Alongside Shehzad, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Karan Patel will also be joining the show.
Cricket legend Virender Sehway steps in as host this time.
Tehseen Poonawaalla cheered him on via social media, calling it a "new chapter."