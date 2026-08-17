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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Operation Safed Sagar': How Manu Rishi prepared to play Musharraf
'Operation Safed Sagar': How Manu Rishi prepared to play Musharraf
Manu Rishi Chadha played Musharraf in 'Operation Safed Sagar'

'Operation Safed Sagar': How Manu Rishi prepared to play Musharraf

By Isha Sharma
Aug 17, 2026
11:28 am
What's the story

Actor Manu Rishi Chadha, who portrayed General Pervez Musharraf in Operation Safed Sagar, has revealed that he is receiving both hate and love for his performance. Speaking to HT City, Chadha shared that his social media is flooded with messages from people expressing their feelings about his character. He also opened up about his preparation for the complex, demanding role.

Role impact

'There is one common message I am getting'

Chadha said, "Social media and my message box is filled with DMs. Someone wrote that he wants to slap me for the act and hug me for my work."

He added, "I feel that the hate is also love...the work was appreciated."

The actor also shared that he anticipated mixed reactions to his role, saying, "There is one common message I am getting: Manu bhai jitni nafrat thi (for Musharraf) woh double ho gaya par aapse pyar ho gaya!"

Role preparation

How did Chadha prepare for the role?

Chadha revealed that he avoided watching too many references to get into the character's skin.

He said, "I just saw 1-2 videos, but then I decided not to; otherwise, it will become caricaturish."

"Initially, my first question was, how do I look like him? Also, hero ki duniya mein villain banna and that too a real person, was a challenge."

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Character immersion

Decided to focus on Musharraf's human side

Chadha shared that he decided to focus on the human side of Musharraf, just like actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui did for his role as Saadat Hasan Manto.

He said, "I decided that I will just follow my director and creators' vision."

"I started believing that I am Musharraf, who is very loyal and honest to his country, his extreme hatred (for India) and his (Kashmir) mission."

"As an Indian, I can hate him, but as an actor, I can't!"

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Role dedication

Chadha stayed away from talking and meeting people

During the filming of Operation Safed Sagar, Chadha stayed away from talking and meeting people to stay in character.

He said, "My nervous energy helped me focus."

He also revealed that he didn't improvise on his character in this show.

"People know me for improvising on my characters, but I did not do it at all in this project."

Operation Safed Sagar is streaming on Netflix.

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