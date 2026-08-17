'Operation Safed Sagar': How Manu Rishi prepared to play Musharraf

Chadha said, "Social media and my message box is filled with DMs. Someone wrote that he wants to slap me for the act and hug me for my work."

He added, "I feel that the hate is also love...the work was appreciated."

The actor also shared that he anticipated mixed reactions to his role, saying, "There is one common message I am getting: Manu bhai jitni nafrat thi (for Musharraf) woh double ho gaya par aapse pyar ho gaya!"