Pothineni unveils 'RaPo23' pre-look on International Men's Day evoking resilience
Ram Pothineni just dropped the pre-look for his next film, #RaPo23, lining it up with International Men's Day.
The pre-look introduces us to Veera, "Lone Wolf," and sets a moody, neo-noir vibe with themes of self-reliance and quiet resilience.
Expect a psychological action thriller that's all about going solo and pushing through tough times.
Pothineni also writing and directing 'RaPo23'
Pothineni isn't just starring: he's also writing and directing #RaPo23.
The cast includes Riteish Deshmukh and Samyuktha Menon, with S Thirunavukkarasu handling cinematography and Sam C.S. on music.
Produced by Krishna Pothineni under RAPO Cinematics, the team is ramping up for a title teaser soon, so keep an eye out if you're into gritty thrillers with a unique style!